Kids can color pictures inspired by popular TV show Blue's Clues in a mess-free way with Crayola Color Wonder!

Features:

Colors appear only on special Color Wonder paper, not on skin, clothing, or carpets

Contains 18 Blue's Clues Coloring Pages and five Color Wonder Markers

Gift for girls and boys, ages three and up

Folder style packaging works as reusable storage for your coloring pages and markers

Ages: 3+

Dimensions: 0.75 inches length x 9 inches width x 11.938 inches height