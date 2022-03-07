Hover to Zoom
Crayola Blue's Clues Color Wonder Mess Free Activity Pad
18 pkUPC: 0007166212714
Purchase Options
Product Details
Kids can color pictures inspired by popular TV show Blue's Clues in a mess-free way with Crayola Color Wonder!
Features:
- Colors appear only on special Color Wonder paper, not on skin, clothing, or carpets
- Contains 18 Blue's Clues Coloring Pages and five Color Wonder Markers
- Gift for girls and boys, ages three and up
- Folder style packaging works as reusable storage for your coloring pages and markers
Ages: 3+
Dimensions: 0.75 inches length x 9 inches width x 11.938 inches height