Crayola colored pencils feature thick soft leads that are strong enough for student`s most detailed projects. Perfect for color mixing and blending each pencil has its color name stamped right on the barrel. pre-sharpened (3.3 mm tip) and ready for immediate use!. Convenient pack makes them easy to store and use too. 12 pencil sharpeners included in each Crayola Pencil Classpack.

Pre-sharpened points with a thick, soft 3.3 mm core for smooth, scratch-free laydown

Non-toxic

Includes 240 pencils, 20 of each color

Convenient pack makes pencils easy to store and use