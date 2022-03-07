This Color Wonder set contains 18 Mickey Mouse Coloring Pages and 5 Color Wonder Markers. Color Wonder Marker inks appear only on special Color Wonder Paper, and never on skin, clothing or carpets! Folder style packaging works as reusable storage for your coloring pages and markers. Works with all Color Wonder paints, markers, and stamps. Fans of Disney's Mickey Mouse will love getting to decorate their favorite characters. Makes a great travel activity, just tuck it in the car for fun entertainment on-the-go! Makes a great holiday or birthday gift for girls and boys.

18 Color Wonder Coloring pages

5 Color Wonder markers

Ideal for ages 3 and up

0.75 inches L x 9 inches W x 11.94 inches H