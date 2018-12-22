Crayola Color Wonder Peppa Pig™ Coloring Pad and Markers Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Crayola Color Wonder Peppa Pig™ Coloring Pad and Markers

1 ctUPC: 0007166227000
Purchase Options

Product Details

Keep the Color Wonder fun going with mess-free coloring pages of Peppa Pig fun! Color Wonder markers work only on special paper. They won't color on skin, furniture or carpets. This 9 x 12 inch package contains 18 coloring pages and five markers.

  • Mess free!​
  • Recloseable envelope style packaging provides storage solution​
  • Line art features kids' favorite characters
  • Recommended for ages 3 and up
  • Conforms to ASTM D 4236
  • Made in USA

WARNING: Choking Hazard – small parts not for children under 3 years.