Crayola Color Wonder Peppa Pig™ Coloring Pad and Markers
1 ctUPC: 0007166227000
Product Details
Keep the Color Wonder fun going with mess-free coloring pages of Peppa Pig fun! Color Wonder markers work only on special paper. They won't color on skin, furniture or carpets. This 9 x 12 inch package contains 18 coloring pages and five markers.
- Mess free!
- Recloseable envelope style packaging provides storage solution
- Line art features kids' favorite characters
- Recommended for ages 3 and up
- Conforms to ASTM D 4236
- Made in USA
WARNING: Choking Hazard – small parts not for children under 3 years.