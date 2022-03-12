Hover to Zoom
Crayola Create & Carry 2-in-1 Lap Desk & Carry Case
1 ctUPC: 0007166216814
Product Details
Crayola Create & Carry is the 2-in-1 art storage case and lap desk that contains a variety of cool Crayola art tools! This all-in-one carry case makes a great gift!
Dimensions: 1.96 Inch Length x 12.94 Inch Width x 12.19 Inch Height
Includes:
- 16Construction Paper Crayons
- 8 Washable GelFX Markers
- 8Classic FL Markers
- 12Short Colored Pencils
- 30 Sheets of 5 x 7 Construction Paper
Ages: 5+