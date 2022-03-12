Crayola Create & Carry 2-in-1 Lap Desk & Carry Case Perspective: front
Crayola Create & Carry 2-in-1 Lap Desk & Carry Case Perspective: right
Crayola Create & Carry 2-in-1 Lap Desk & Carry Case

1 ctUPC: 0007166216814
Product Details

Crayola Create & Carry is the 2-in-1 art storage case and lap desk that contains a variety of cool Crayola art tools! This all-in-one carry case makes a great gift!

Dimensions: 1.96 Inch Length x 12.94 Inch Width x 12.19 Inch Height

Includes:

  • 16Construction Paper Crayons
  • 8 Washable GelFX Markers
  • 8Classic FL Markers
  • 12Short Colored Pencils
  • 30 Sheets of 5 x 7 Construction Paper

Ages: 5+