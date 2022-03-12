Crayola Create & Carry is the 2-in-1 art storage case and lap desk that contains a variety of cool Crayola art tools! This all-in-one carry case makes a great gift!

Dimensions: 1.96 Inch Length x 12.94 Inch Width x 12.19 Inch Height

Includes:

16Construction Paper Crayons

8 Washable GelFX Markers

8Classic FL Markers

12Short Colored Pencils

30 Sheets of 5 x 7 Construction Paper

Ages: 5+