Classic Crayola Art supplies in a premium wooden case! Features 12 Short Colored Pencils, 10 Fine Line Markers, 10 Super Tips Markers, 6 Acrylic Paint Pots, 8 Watercolor Paints, 8 Watercolor Pencils, 3 Sketch Pencils, 2 Paint Brushes, 16 Oil Pastels, Sharpener & Easer, 10 Sheets Sketching Paper, and Art Technique Guide. Practice using the included art tools with our guide on tips and techniques. This Deluxe Art Set is great for birthdays, holidays, and any gifting occasion. Ideal for creators and kids, ages 8 & up