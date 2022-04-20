Hover to Zoom
Crayola Disney Princess Coloring & Activity Pad
12 pkUPC: 0007166235807
Located in Seasonal Area
Product Details
Inspire kids to color and learn with their favorite Disney Princesses!
Includes:
- Includes 32 Princess Coloring and Activity Pages and 7 Pip Squeaks Markers
- Pages feature mazes, games, coloring activities, and more
- Pip Squeaks Markers wash from skin and most washable clothing
- Safe and nontoxic, ages 3+
Dimensions:
- Width: 8 Inch
- Height: 11.4 Inch