Crayola Disney Princess Coloring & Activity Pad

12 pkUPC: 0007166235807
Inspire kids to color and learn with their favorite Disney Princesses!

Includes:

  • Includes 32 Princess Coloring and Activity Pages and 7 Pip Squeaks Markers
  • Pages feature mazes, games, coloring activities, and more
  • Pip Squeaks Markers wash from skin and most washable clothing
  • Safe and nontoxic, ages 3+

Dimensions:

  • Width: 8 Inch
  • Height: 11.4 Inch