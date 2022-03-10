Create out-of-this-world pumpkin decorations with the Crayola Galaxy Paint Stick Pumpkin Decorating Kit! With 4 Paint Sticks, 1 Glow in the Dark Sticker Sheet, 1 Regular Sticker Sheet, and Instructions, you'll have everything you need to create ghoulish decorations--no carving required! Use Crayola Paint Sticks to add opaque coverage to your pumpkin without water or messy spills. The colors glide on smoothly and can be used on both real and fake pumpkins! Once finished, add glow in the dark stickers to put the final touches on your masterpiece. Makes a great Halloween gift for kids. Safe and nontoxic, ages 5 and up.

Paint a galaxy themed real or fake pumpkin with out all the mess using Crayola paint sticks and glow in the dark stickers

Includes:

4 Quick Dry Paint Sticks

1 Glow In The Dark Sticker Sheet

1 Regular Sticker Sheet

Instruction Sheet

Dimensions: 1.626 Inch x 7.5 Inch x 6.75 Inch

Age Range: 5+