Glitter Dots are an innovative glitter-infused compound that sticks to a variety of surfaces to make sparkly designs. Glitter Dots Sparkle Station allows you to roll, cut and decorate with Glitter Dots in a fun new way. Kids can experiment with adding their Glitter Dots to paper, wood, felt, papier-mache, fabrics, foam board and more. This set includes a collection of art tools for kids, providing a number of fun ways to apply Glitter Dots.

84 Glitter Dots

1 roller

9 roller cutter attachments

1 flat roller

6 shape cutters

2 resist sheets

1 cardstock box

3 cards

1 clay tool

1 work mat

WARNING: Choking Hazard. Not suitable for children under 3 years. Imported.