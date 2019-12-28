Hover to Zoom
Crayola® Glitter Dots Sparkle Station
1 ctUPC: 0007166220704
Product Details
Glitter Dots are an innovative glitter-infused compound that sticks to a variety of surfaces to make sparkly designs. Glitter Dots Sparkle Station allows you to roll, cut and decorate with Glitter Dots in a fun new way. Kids can experiment with adding their Glitter Dots to paper, wood, felt, papier-mache, fabrics, foam board and more. This set includes a collection of art tools for kids, providing a number of fun ways to apply Glitter Dots.
- 84 Glitter Dots
- 1 roller
- 9 roller cutter attachments
- 1 flat roller
- 6 shape cutters
- 2 resist sheets
- 1 cardstock box
- 3 cards
- 1 clay tool
- 1 work mat
WARNING: Choking Hazard. Not suitable for children under 3 years. Imported.