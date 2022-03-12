Crayola Touch Lights gives your toddler the power of creative play with a self-contained gel tablet and exciting lights and sounds. The sealed gel surface is safe for doodling with fingers — perfect for mess-free, portable play. Includes Touch Lights unit with 6 songs and 12 colors and instructions. Requires 3 AA batteries (not included). For 24 months and up. Stage 2: for toddlers who are ready to doodle.

Age Range: 2+

Battery Size: AA

Quantity of Batteries Required: 3