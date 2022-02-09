Endearing Pip-Squeaks Markers are small in size but big in color. The easy-to-hold short barrels are scaled to match little hands and the ink is our special washable formula.

Portable and packed with color for coloring books, crafts, and drawings

Crayola washable markers are removable from skin, most clothing, and furniture

Includes fun colors such as Fiery Flecks and Gold Dust

Safe and nontoxic kids' markers

Washable markers with vibrant colors

Model: 58-8703

Age Range: 4+