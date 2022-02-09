Hover to Zoom
Crayola® Pip-Squeaks® Washable Markers
16 pkUPC: 0007166208703
Located in AISLE 20
Product Details
Endearing Pip-Squeaks Markers are small in size but big in color. The easy-to-hold short barrels are scaled to match little hands and the ink is our special washable formula.
- Portable and packed with color for coloring books, crafts, and drawings
- Crayola washable markers are removable from skin, most clothing, and furniture
- Includes fun colors such as Fiery Flecks and Gold Dust
- Safe and nontoxic kids' markers
- Washable markers with vibrant colors
Model: 58-8703
Age Range: 4+