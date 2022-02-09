Crayola® Pip-Squeaks® Washable Markers Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Crayola® Pip-Squeaks® Washable Markers

16 pkUPC: 0007166208703
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 20

Product Details

Endearing Pip-Squeaks Markers are small in size but big in color. The easy-to-hold short barrels are scaled to match little hands and the ink is our special washable formula.

  • Portable and packed with color for coloring books, crafts, and drawings
  • Crayola washable markers are removable from skin, most clothing, and furniture
  • Includes fun colors such as Fiery Flecks and Gold Dust
  • Safe and nontoxic kids' markers
  • Washable markers with vibrant colors

Model: 58-8703

Age Range: 4+