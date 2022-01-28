Hover to Zoom
Crayola® Pre-Sharpened Colored Pencils - Assorted
50 pkUPC: 0007166204050
Transform creative ideas into colorful art with Crayola Colored Pencils. This colored pencil set features 50 art tools for kids and adults to bring their ideas to life! With a wide range of vivid colors that inspire imagination, these drawing pencils are perfect for any artist.
- Store and organize these drawing pencils in the reusable box
- Features 50 Crayola Colored Pencils in assorted colors
- 0.625 Inch Length x 7.313 Inch Width x 8.25 Inch Height
- Crayola Colored Pencils are made from reforested wood
- Safe and nontoxic, ages three and up
- These coloring pencils are pre-sharpened and ready to use
Age Range: 3+