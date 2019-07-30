Hover to Zoom
Crayola® Pre-Sharpened Colored Pencils
12 pkUPC: 0007166204012
Product Details
Great for use at home or school, Crayola colored pencils are an essential creative tool for kids. The 12 pre-sharpened colored pencils in this pack contain a wide range of vivid colors that help inspire self-expression and imagination in children and adults. With thick, soft points that won't break easily, these pencils create brightly colored lines that are great for school projects and detailed artwork.
- Long-lasting, pre-sharpened colored pencils
- Perfect for blending and shading with ease
- AP certified nontoxic
- Model: 68-4012