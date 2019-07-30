Great for use at home or school, Crayola colored pencils are an essential creative tool for kids. The 12 pre-sharpened colored pencils in this pack contain a wide range of vivid colors that help inspire self-expression and imagination in children and adults. With thick, soft points that won't break easily, these pencils create brightly colored lines that are great for school projects and detailed artwork.

Long-lasting, pre-sharpened colored pencils

Perfect for blending and shading with ease

AP certified nontoxic

Model: 68-4012