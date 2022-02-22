Crayola® Primary Colors Washable Finger Paint Perspective: front
Crayola® Primary Colors Washable Finger Paint

3 pc / 8 ozUPC: 0007166251310
Crayola® Washable Finger paint washes easily from the skin and most fabrics (not for use as body/face paint). The thick, creamy consistency resists splashing and encourages experimentation; especially recommended for early childhood art experiences. Clean, bright colors enhance the sensory experience for young, creative learners. This package contains three 8oz bottles of washable finger paint.

  • Recommended for ages 3 and up
  • WARNING: Choking Hazard- small parts
  • Not for children under 3 years
  • Non-toxic
  • Conforms to ASTM D 4236
  • Imported

