Crayola® Primary Colors Washable Finger Paint
3 pc / 8 ozUPC: 0007166251310
Product Details
Crayola® Washable Finger paint washes easily from the skin and most fabrics (not for use as body/face paint). The thick, creamy consistency resists splashing and encourages experimentation; especially recommended for early childhood art experiences. Clean, bright colors enhance the sensory experience for young, creative learners. This package contains three 8oz bottles of washable finger paint.
- Recommended for ages 3 and up
- WARNING: Choking Hazard- small parts
- Not for children under 3 years
- Non-toxic
- Conforms to ASTM D 4236
- Imported