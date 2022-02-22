Crayola® Washable Finger paint washes easily from the skin and most fabrics (not for use as body/face paint). The thick, creamy consistency resists splashing and encourages experimentation; especially recommended for early childhood art experiences. Clean, bright colors enhance the sensory experience for young, creative learners. This package contains three 8oz bottles of washable finger paint.

Recommended for ages 3 and up

WARNING: Choking Hazard- small parts

Not for children under 3 years

Non-toxic

Conforms to ASTM D 4236

Imported