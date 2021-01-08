Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Pets just got Peculiar! These adorable, colorable and washable pet toys for kids now include a Dragon, Unicorn, Narwhal, and Yeti. This set also features a sparkle tub, 9 Washable Markers, a Scrub Brush, and a Colorable Background that's reusable. Choose a pet and color in a fun design, then when you're ready for something new, POP ‘em in the scrub tub to get cleaned up. Create new colorful coats as often as you like! There are 4 Scribble Scrubbie Pets inside and additional expansion packs (sold separately). Birthday parties are made more fun with this delightful coloring activity, and it makes a great gift for kids, ages 3 & up. Collect them all! Tips & Tricks for cleaning For best results: - scrub your pet under running water after play and let it air dry before storing. - use your scrub brush to help release the ink from the tiny fibers on your pet. - let your pets dry before a second use. - coloring on damp pets allows the ink to wick under the fibers, making the color harder to rinse away. Still see color on your pet after scrubbing under running water?- If colors have been left on your pet for several days, you may need to soak it in water for minutes. -If the stain persists after a one-minute soak, soak overnight. - The fresher the color, the easier to clean. - soap has little effect when cleaning your pets. - fresh coloring typically requires a rinse under the faucet, while concentrated coloring may require light scrubbing under a faucet or an overnight soak.

Ultraclean markers allow for vibrant color + easy washing

Ages 3+

Dimensions: 5.813 Inch Length x 5.438 Inch Width x 5.375 Inch Height

Includes: