Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Cloud Clubhouse Playset
1 ctUPC: 0007166227427
Product Details
Set off on a magical adventure with the Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Cloud Clubhouse. Young explorers will love discovering the mystical Uni-Owl and Uni-Koala whose flocked white coats are just waiting to be decorated! Use the included washable markers to add unique designs to each peculiar pet.
- 2 NEW adorable pets (Uni-Koala + Uni-Owl)
Includes:
- 2 Washable Animal Figurines
- 1 Tub
- 1 Scrub Brush
- Portable Rainbow Carrying Case
Ages: 3+