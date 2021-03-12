Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Cloud Clubhouse Playset Perspective: front
Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Cloud Clubhouse Playset

1 ctUPC: 0007166227427
Product Details

Set off on a magical adventure with the Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Cloud Clubhouse. Young explorers will love discovering the mystical Uni-Owl and Uni-Koala whose flocked white coats are just waiting to be decorated! Use the included washable markers to add unique designs to each peculiar pet.

  • 2 NEW adorable pets (Uni-Koala + Uni-Owl)

Includes:

  • 2 Washable Animal Figurines
  • 1 Tub
  • 1 Scrub Brush
  • Portable Rainbow Carrying Case

Ages: 3+