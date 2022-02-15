Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Ocean Pets Lagoon Tub Set Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Ocean Pets Lagoon Tub Set

1 ctUPC: 0007166207441
Purchase Options

Product Details

Crayola Scribble Scrubbie™ Pets! allows kids to customize their pets with markers then wash them & begin again!

  • Re-color/re-wash pets again and again
  • Customize your own pets
  • Comes with real working water lagoon!
  • Ages 3+
  • 4.75 inches length x 13 inches width x 9.5 inches height

Includes:

  • Four (4) washable pet figurines
  • Six (6) washable markers
  • One (1) scrubbie lagoon
  • One (1) scrub brush