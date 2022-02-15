Hover to Zoom
Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Ocean Pets Lagoon Tub Set
1 ctUPC: 0007166207441
Product Details
Crayola Scribble Scrubbie™ Pets! allows kids to customize their pets with markers then wash them & begin again!
- Re-color/re-wash pets again and again
- Customize your own pets
- Comes with real working water lagoon!
- Ages 3+
- 4.75 inches length x 13 inches width x 9.5 inches height
Includes:
- Four (4) washable pet figurines
- Six (6) washable markers
- One (1) scrubbie lagoon
- One (1) scrub brush