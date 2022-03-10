Hover to Zoom
Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Pet Tattoo Shop Activity
1 ct
The New Scribble Scrubbie Tattoo Shop features a new way for kids to color their adorable little pets; with Stamper Markers! They can put their pet in the rotating tattoo chair and stamp away! When the pets are ready for washing, place them in the included tub with some water and scrub away.
Includes:
- 2 new pets: Winston the Bulldog and Lola the Chihuahua
- Ultraclean markers are the perfect solution for kids to color and then wash their pets! This playset introduces the new Ultraclean Washable Stamper Markers.
- Washable and reusable
- Plastic environment doubles as a carrying case