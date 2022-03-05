Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Pets 2-Pack Animal Toy Set brings kids crafts to life with 2 washable animal figures that little would-be groomers can customize again and again! Set aside your traditional coloring books and choose a pooch or get smitten with a kitten to color Instead with 3 Crayola washable markers for kids. Pick from Yellow, Green, or Purple markers to add unique designs to each fuzzy animal figure. When you're ready for something new, run some water over them and use the included scrub brush to get them cleaned up. Kids ages 3 and up can use the non-toxic washable colored markers to color, wash, and color again as often as they'll like! With 2 miniature animal figures and additional expansion packs (sold separately), you can collect all 12 adorable pet characters.

1.5 inches length x 7.75 inches width x 9.5 inches height

2 pets (dog/cat) 1 scrub brush 3 Scribble Scrubbie™ washable markers instruction sheet