Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Crayola Signature Brush and Detail Dual-Tip Markers
16 pkUPC: 0007166206501
Purchase Options
Product Details
Add new levels of detail to your art projects with Crayola Signature Brush and Detail Dual Tip Markers. These markers feature brush tips on one side and ultra-fine detail tips on the other, giving you the versatility to add thin and thick lines and paintbrush-like strokes to your creations. Outfitted with 32 complementary colors, this marker set comes in a decorative tin for protection and easy storage.
- Each marker features both a brush and ultra fine marker tips
- These dual ended markers offer a total of 32 colors
- Features 16 Crayola Signature Brush and Detail Dual Tip Markers
Dimensions: 1.5 Inch x 7.875 Inch x 9.5 Inch