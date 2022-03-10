Add new levels of detail to your art projects with Crayola Signature Brush and Detail Dual Tip Markers. These markers feature brush tips on one side and ultra-fine detail tips on the other, giving you the versatility to add thin and thick lines and paintbrush-like strokes to your creations. Outfitted with 32 complementary colors, this marker set comes in a decorative tin for protection and easy storage.

Each marker features both a brush and ultra fine marker tips

These dual ended markers offer a total of 32 colors

Features 16 Crayola Signature Brush and Detail Dual Tip Markers

Dimensions: 1.5 Inch x 7.875 Inch x 9.5 Inch