Crayola® Silly Scents Chisel Tip Scented Markers
12 pkUPC: 0007166208197
Product Details
With Crayola Silly Scents chisel-tip scented washable markers, kids can create artwork that looks vibrant and smells amazing. Great for ages three and up, the markers feature fun scents including Cherry, Orange, Green Apple, Grape, Blueberry, Lemon (or Pineapple), Fresh Air, Fruit Punch, Coconut, Cotton Candy, Marshmallow, and Root Beer.
- Chisel tip for thick and thin lines
- Washable markers wash clean from skin, most fabrics, and furniture
- Makes a great gift for kids
Age Range: 3+