Capture your thoughts, notes and important things to remember with Crayola Take Note writing tools. Now there's a washable marker pen that's bold and vibrant! Get ready to leave your mark, and give a warm welcome to six colorful marker pens that really make people take note! Ideal for color coding notes and perfect for bullet journaling. Perfect for classrooms, craft drawers, and pencil cases, this 6 count set gives you six color options to choose from. Perfect for note taking, these felt tip marker pens dry quickly to avoid smudges and unwanted marks on your skin.

Safe and Non-Toxic

Washable Inks

Easy Clean

Smooth Lines