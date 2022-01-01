Crayola® Take Note!™ Permanent Markers + Comfort Grip Perspective: front
Crayola® Take Note!™ Permanent Markers + Comfort Grip

8 pkUPC: 0007166206508
Product Details

Perfect for classrooms and home use, this 8-count set gives you a variety of colors to choose from. The versatile tip of these markers, their quick dry technology and comfort grip, make them ideal for a variety of projects. These sleek and stylish marker barrels house colorful ink that work on a variety of surfaces, including posters, coloring pages, brown paper lunch bags, foam core and more!

  • Each Take Note Permanent Marker has Its Own Color Name Listed on the Barrel
  • Recommended for Ages 14 and Up

 