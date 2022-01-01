Amp up school projects and artistic endeavors with high-quality ink that is true to color. The variety of bright, classic colors in this pack invites imaginative expression. With its slender tip, the fine line marker is a precise drawing tool. Perfect for coloring in small areas, these markers are also great for writing or drawing thin lines or dots. These markers lay down plenty of vibrant color and won't smudge or bleed through paper. The Ultra-Clean formula washes easily from skin, clothingand common household surfaces.

Each box includes 12 Crayola Ultra-Clean Fine Line Markers in assorted colors