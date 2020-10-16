Hover to Zoom
Crayola Washable Paint Pour Art Set
1 ctUPC: 0007166221041
Purchase Options
Product Details
Pour out a colorful masterpiece with Crayola Washable Paint Pour Art Set! Paint pouring is the fun, easy way for even novice painters to achieve beautiful works of art. And there’s no cause to worry either with the included less-mess paint tray. Even the occasional “oops” is no problem with the included washable paint. A truly magical and fun art activity for kids and adults!
- Crayola's Washable Paint Pour Art Set includes all the tools you need to create unique paint art while containing all the mess.
Incudes:
- (10) 2 oz Paints (5 colors)
- (3) 6 x 6 Canvas
- Paint Tray
- Beaker
- Pouring Base
- Strainer
- 3 Stir Sticks
Dimensions: 2.813 Inch Length x 14 Inch Width x 10.438 Inch Height
Ages: 8+