Pour out a colorful masterpiece with Crayola Washable Paint Pour Art Set! Paint pouring is the fun, easy way for even novice painters to achieve beautiful works of art. And there’s no cause to worry either with the included less-mess paint tray. Even the occasional “oops” is no problem with the included washable paint. A truly magical and fun art activity for kids and adults!

Crayola's Washable Paint Pour Art Set includes all the tools you need to create unique paint art while containing all the mess.

Incudes:

(10) 2 oz Paints (5 colors)

(3) 6 x 6 Canvas

Paint Tray

Beaker

Pouring Base

Strainer

3 Stir Sticks

Dimensions: 2.813 Inch Length x 14 Inch Width x 10.438 Inch Height

Ages: 8+