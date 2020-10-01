Crayola® Washable Paint Set Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Crayola® Washable Paint Set

1 ctUPC: 0007166231076
Purchase Options

Product Details

Paint set features an assortment of painting tools to enhance creativity for young artists. The perfect Washable Paint Set for budding artists! This set is loaded with colorful painting tools—and none of the worry, as paints wash easily from skin and clothing. So forget the mess and let them create! This is a great gift for boys and girls celebrating birthdays, holidays or just for a special surprise!

Includes:

  • (3) 2oz Washable Paints
  • 6 Washable Paint Pots
  • 4 Brushess
  • Smock
  • 16 Watercolors
  • 5 Sponge Shapes
  • 20 Pages Paint Paper

Ages: 4+
Dimensions: 2.688 Inch Length x 11 Inch Width x 11.5 Inch Height