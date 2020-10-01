Hover to Zoom
Crayola® Washable Paint Set
1 ctUPC: 0007166231076
Product Details
Paint set features an assortment of painting tools to enhance creativity for young artists. The perfect Washable Paint Set for budding artists! This set is loaded with colorful painting tools—and none of the worry, as paints wash easily from skin and clothing. So forget the mess and let them create! This is a great gift for boys and girls celebrating birthdays, holidays or just for a special surprise!
Includes:
- (3) 2oz Washable Paints
- 6 Washable Paint Pots
- 4 Brushess
- Smock
- 16 Watercolors
- 5 Sponge Shapes
- 20 Pages Paint Paper
Ages: 4+
Dimensions: 2.688 Inch Length x 11 Inch Width x 11.5 Inch Height