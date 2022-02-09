Go big and bold with Crayola Washable Sidewalk Chalk. Ideal for sidewalks and driveways, this set gets kids outside for artistic, imaginative fun. Create colorful murals, large handwritten messages, or foundations for traditional chalk games including hopscotch, tic tac toe and four square! This set includes 48 vibrant Crayola colors that are perfect for helping your art pop against sidewalk and driveway surfaces. Crayola chalk features a special anti roll shape to prevent it from rolling down driveways and other surfaces. Kids can keep their chalk close at hand as they create one of a kind sidewalk chalk art. Crayola Sidewalk Chalk washes clean from sidewalks and driveways, simply use a water hose to spray away the color!

Ages 3+

Bright, bold Crayola crayon pigments product the brightest sidewalk chalk available

Anti-roll shape helps keep kids safe by not rolling down the driveway which causes kids to naturally chase after

Only sidewalk chalk available in 48 differentcolors