Celebrate spring with adorable, egg-shaped Sidewalk Chalk from Crayola! This set of kids chalk features 6 Chalk Eggs in 1 of 2 combinations of vibrant colors. Sized to fit comfortably in small hands, each piece of chalk is designed for hours of outdoor fun! Create colorful murals, large handwritten messages, or foundations for traditional chalk games including hopscotch, tic tac toe, and four square! This Chalk Set includes 6 Crayola colors to help your art pop against sidewalk and driveway surfaces. Crayola Sidewalk Chalk washes clean from sidewalks and driveways, simply use a water hose to spray away the color! Great for Easter basket stuffers, birthday gifts for kids, and creativity at home. Ideal for children ages 4 and up.

Ages 4+

Crayola Sidewalk Chalk washes clean from sidewalks and driveways, simply use a water hose to spray away the color

This set includes 6 Crayola colors to help your art pop against sidewalk and driveway surfaces.

Dimensions: 4.25 Inch Length x 6.125 Inch Width x 3.063 Inch Height