Crayola® Washable Watercolors Set
1 ctUPC: 0007166200525
Product Details
Crayola Washable Watercolors have more high-quality paint per pan. Superior performance allows colors to mix and flow easily; yet the brilliant hues remain clear when mixed. The quality brush picks up the colors well and delivers a smooth flow of paint.
- Includes 8 assorted color pans and 1 paintbrush
- Featured washable paint colors are red, orange, yellow, green, blue, purple, and black
- Semi-moist paint colors wash off hands and most fabrics.
- Non-toxic AP Seal and safe
Model: 53-0525
Age Range: 3+