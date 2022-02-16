Crayola® Washable Watercolors Set Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Crayola® Washable Watercolors Set

1 ctUPC: 0007166200525
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 20

Product Details

Crayola Washable Watercolors have more high-quality paint per pan. Superior performance allows colors to mix and flow easily; yet the brilliant hues remain clear when mixed. The quality brush picks up the colors well and delivers a smooth flow of paint.

  • Includes 8 assorted color pans and 1 paintbrush
  • Featured washable paint colors are red, orange, yellow, green, blue, purple, and black
  • Semi-moist paint colors wash off hands and most fabrics.
  • Non-toxic AP Seal and safe

Model: 53-0525

Age Range: 3+

 

 