Crayola Washable Watercolors have more high-quality paint per pan. Superior performance allows colors to mix and flow easily; yet the brilliant hues remain clear when mixed. The quality brush picks up the colors well and delivers a smooth flow of paint.

Includes 8 assorted color pans and 1 paintbrush

Featured washable paint colors are red, orange, yellow, green, blue, purple, and black

Semi-moist paint colors wash off hands and most fabrics.

Non-toxic AP Seal and safe

Model: 53-0525

Age Range: 3+