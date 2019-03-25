Cast a colorful reflection! Holidays special occasions school events - or anytime you feel creative! Crayola Window Crayons turn mirrors windows and other glass surfaces into instant decorations. These bright bold colors go on smoothly and dry quickly without smudging. They wash off easily too!

Let the sun shine through your colorful creations

Easily wipe away window decorations with a damp cloth

Quick-dry window crayons never drip or smudge

Window crayons work on other surfaces such as mirrors

Model: 52-9765