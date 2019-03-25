Hover to Zoom
Crayola Window Crayons
5 pkUPC: 0007166209765
Product Details
Cast a colorful reflection! Holidays special occasions school events - or anytime you feel creative! Crayola Window Crayons turn mirrors windows and other glass surfaces into instant decorations. These bright bold colors go on smoothly and dry quickly without smudging. They wash off easily too!
- Let the sun shine through your colorful creations
- Easily wipe away window decorations with a damp cloth
- Quick-dry window crayons never drip or smudge
- Window crayons work on other surfaces such as mirrors
Model: 52-9765