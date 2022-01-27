Hover to Zoom
Crazy Go Nuts Banana Flavored All-Natural Gourmet Walnuts
4.5 ozUPC: 0085640300727
Located in PRODUCE
Product Details
Crazy Go Nuts Banana All-Natural Gourmet Walnuts.
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
4.5 About servings per container
Serving size1 oz. (28g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat13g20%
Saturated Fat1.5g8%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate11g4%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar8g
Protein3g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.72mg4%
Vitamin C1.2mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Walnuts, Cane Sugar, Bananas, Citric Acid
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives.
