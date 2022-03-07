Crazy Richard's Creamy Peanut Butter Perspective: front
Crazy Richard's Creamy Peanut Butter Perspective: left
Crazy Richard's Creamy Peanut Butter Perspective: right
Crazy Richard's Creamy Peanut Butter

16 ozUPC: 0007482261063
Located in AISLE 23

Product Details

There are two words in "peanut butter", but only one in our ingredient list for Crazy Richard's Creamy Peanut Butter. #crushedit

  • New Look Same Great PB
  • 100% Peanuts!
  • All-Natural
  • BPA Freel
  • Kosher
  • Gluten and GMO Free

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat16g20.51%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat5g
Monounsaturated Fat8g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate5g1.82%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar2g
Protein8g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium230mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Peanuts

Allergen Info
Contains Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More