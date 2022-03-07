Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 2tbsp (32 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 180

% Daily value*

Total Fat 16g 20.51% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Trans Fat 0g Polyunsaturated Fat 5g Monounsaturated Fat 8g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 0mg 0%

Total Carbohydrate 5g 1.82% Dietary Fiber 3g 10.71% Sugar 2g

Protein 8g

Calcium 30mg 2%

Iron 1mg 6%

Potassium 230mg 4%

Vitamin D 0mcg 0%