How many ingredients does it take to make the perfect peanut butter? Call us crazy, but a great peanut is all you need! All the other stuff like salt, sugar, hydrogenated and palm oils just gets in the way. Simple really is best, and this jar of all natural crunchy peanut butter is all the proof you'll ever need.

All-Natural

No Added Salt or Sugar

0g Trans Fat •Gluten Free

Zero Cholesterol • Non GMO

No Palm Oil

Vegan