Crazy Richard's Crunchy Peanut Butter
16 ozUPC: 0007482270659
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 23
Product Details
How many ingredients does it take to make the perfect peanut butter? Call us crazy, but a great peanut is all you need! All the other stuff like salt, sugar, hydrogenated and palm oils just gets in the way. Simple really is best, and this jar of all natural crunchy peanut butter is all the proof you'll ever need.
- All-Natural
- No Added Salt or Sugar
- 0g Trans Fat •Gluten Free
- Zero Cholesterol • Non GMO
- No Palm Oil
- Vegan
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat16g20.51%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat5g
Monounsaturated Fat8g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate5g1.82%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar2g
Protein8g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium230mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Peanuts
Allergen Info
Contains Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
