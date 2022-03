Features. We have designs for milestone birthdays from 30-100!. Coordinating beverage napkins are perfectly paired with larger napkins or great on their own when a larger napkin is not needed.. Imprint - Celebrate. Pieces per package - 16. Packages per case - 12. Dimension - 1.00 x 5.00 x 5.00 in.. Item Weight - 0.11 lbs.