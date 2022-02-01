Whether youre planning an intimate dinner a family gathering or a huge party you can trust Creative Converting for high quality consistent color matching and attention to detail.

. Type - Lunch Napkins. 1st Birthday. 2-Ply. Logo - Ladybug Fancy. Pieces per pack - 16. Per Case - 12. Dimension - 1.00 x 6.50 x 6.50 in.. Item Weight - 0.20 lbs.