Hover to Zoom
Creative Converting Star Plastic Picks - 2400 Count
2400UPC: 0007352517383
Purchase Options
Product Details
Creative Converting is a leading manufacturer and distributor of disposable tableware including high-fashion paper napkins plates cups and tablecovers in a variety of solid colors and designs appropriate for virtually any event. A complete offering of decor and accessory items including foil decorations candles paper lanterns confetti cello bags centerpieces streamers banners gift bags and invitations are available. Star Plastic Picks - 2400 Count