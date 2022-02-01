From crispy crusts to scrumptious cookies this Crestware half size perforated aluminum bun sheet pan can handle all of your favorite bakery products Its perforated design allows for better air flow to provide crispier crusts and thorough baking This durable cookie style sheet is sure to be a staple in your busy kitchen Its flat design ensures even baking perfect for a variety of baking needs Crafted from 18 gauge aluminum with wire located within the rim this pan is built to keep its shape after repeated use Features . Made of Sturdy Aluminum Specifications . Material Aluminum. Gauge 18 20 in . Size 18 x 13 in . Dimension 17 875 x 12 875 x 1 in . Weight 1 6 lbs