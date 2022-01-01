Keep your grill surface clean with the help of the Crestware WHG45 Stiff Grill Scraper 4in. An excellent addition to restaurants and other food service facilities, this grill scraper effectively removes grease or burnt food to ensure that your grill is clean and in excellent condition.

Constructed with a stainless steel blade, this grill scraper is rust and corrosion resistant and exceptionally durable to serve your business for years. Thanks to its wood handle, this professional grade grill scraper is comfortable to use. The offset and angled blade allows the blade to access tight corners.

. Stainless steel blade. Wood handle. Professional gradeStainless steel.4 in..0.25 lbs