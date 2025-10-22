Hover to Zoom
Crisco® All-Vegetable Shortening Sticks
3 ct / 6.67 ozUPC: 0005150025188
Just when you thought shortening couldn't get any more useful, we made it into easy-to-measure baking sticks.
- 50% less saturated fat than butter
- 0 grams trans fat per serving
- Use instead of margarine or butter
- All-vegetable shortening
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (12 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat12g15.38%
Saturated Fat3.5g17.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat6g
Monounsaturated Fat2.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Soybean Oil, Fully Hydrogenated Palm Oil, Palm Oil, Mono and Diglycerides, TBHQ and Citric Acid (Antioxidants)
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
