Crisco Pure Vegetable Oil
48 fl ozUPC: 0005150025362
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 9
Product Details
Made from soybeans, Crisco Vegetable Oil is a cholesterol free food and has 0 grams oftrans fat per serving. Its light taste allows the flavor of your food to come through.
- Great for baking, frying, roasting, searing
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (14 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g17.95%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat8g
Monounsaturated Fat3g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Soybean Oil.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
