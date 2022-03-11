Hover to Zoom
Crosley Landon Tall Bookcase - Acorn
1 ctUPC: 0071024420796
Inspired by mid-century modern design, the Landon Bookcase features a sleek and functional frame. Perfect for books and other decor, this bookcase offers three large stationary shelves. Great for a home office or living room, the Landon Bookcase provides versatile storage with enduring style.
- Mid-century modern design
- Ladder style bookshelf
- Three fixed shelves