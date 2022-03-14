Give your outdoor side table shelter with this custom-fitted protective outdoor cover. Sewn from heavy-gauge, reinforced vinyl, this cover is ready to face the elements, be they snow, dirt, sap, rain, and more. Tighten the sewn-in drawstrings and maintain your outdoor side table's beauty no matter the season. Designed to fit a variety of outdoor wicker side tables.Features : Finish: Tan; Material: 100% Polyester; Protects furniture from sun, rain, snow, dirt, sap, and more; Made from heavy-gauge, reinforced vinyl; Puncture resistant; Scratch-resistant lining; Sewn-in drawstrings secure covers to furniture. Specifications : Product Dimensions : 21"" H x 21"" W x 21"" D; Product Weight : 1.13 lbs.