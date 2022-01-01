Hover to Zoom
Crosley School House Stool Set - Black Finish
2 pkUPC: 0071024428075
Product Details
The Schoolhouse 2pc Bar Stool Set is crafted for style and long-lasting comfort. With a curved slat back and contoured seat, these stools are an ideal addition to your kitchen or dining area. The stool set’s 30-inch seat height pairs perfectly with a bar height dining table or breakfast bar. Bring classic design to your home with the Schoolhouse 2pc Bar Stool Set.
Featured Benefits:
- Transitional design
- Contoured wood seat
- Classic slat back design