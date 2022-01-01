Crosley School House Stool Set - Cherry Finish Perspective: front
Crosley School House Stool Set - Cherry Finish Perspective: back
Crosley School House Stool Set - Cherry Finish Perspective: left
Crosley School House Stool Set - Cherry Finish

2 pkUPC: 0071024428073
Purchase Options

Product Details

The Schoolhouse 2pc Counter Stool Set is crafted for style and long-lasting comfort. With a curved slat back and contoured seat, these stools are an ideal addition to your kitchen or dining area. The stool set’s 24-inch seat height pairs perfectly with a counter height dining table or breakfast bar. Bring classic design to your home with the Schoolhouse 2pc Counter Stool Set.

Featured Benefits:

  • Transitional design
  • Contoured wood seat
  • Classic slat back design