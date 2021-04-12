Hover to Zoom
Crosley Tulip Pink Metal Patio Chair Set
2 pcsUPC: 0071024422655
Product Details
Charming and nostalgic, the Tulip 2pc Chair Set combines vintage style with classic function. The two scalloped chairs come in a variety of vibrant colors and sit atop cantilever bases that provide just enough flex for lounging in comfort. Made of durable steel, the chairs have a powder-coated finish that resists rust and sun fade. The Tulip chair set is ideal for adding retro fun to a small balcony or patio.
- Retro design
- Genuine metal hardware in an antique brass finish
- Adjustable levelers on feet