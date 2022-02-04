Crosley White Granite Top Kitchen Cart in Cherry
Product Details
Constructed of solid hardwood and wood veneers, this mobile kitchen cart is designed for longevity. The storage drawers feature handsome raised panel fronts providing a stylish flair to any culinary space. A large adjustable shelf provides generous storage and can be removed to accommodate larger items. Locking casters secure the mobile cart, creating a stationary workspace that adds function and style to your home.Features : Finish: Cherry and White; Material: 50% Solid Granite, 25% MDF/ Birch Veneer, 20% P2 Particle Board/ Birch Veneer, and 5% Solid Poplar Wood; Transitional design; Antique brass hardware; Beautiful raised panel drawer fronts; Towel bar; Adjustable and removable shelf; Casters for easy mobility; Pairs well with modern farmhouse and traditional decor. Specifications : Product Dimensions : 35"" H x 43"" W x 17"" D; Product Weight : 103 lbs; Number of Drawers : 2; Number of Shelves : 2.