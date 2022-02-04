Constructed of solid hardwood and wood veneers, this mobile kitchen cart is designed for longevity. The storage drawers feature handsome raised panel fronts providing a stylish flair to any culinary space. A large adjustable shelf provides generous storage and can be removed to accommodate larger items. Locking casters secure the mobile cart, creating a stationary workspace that adds function and style to your home.Features : Finish: Cherry and White; Material: 50% Solid Granite, 25% MDF/ Birch Veneer, 20% P2 Particle Board/ Birch Veneer, and 5% Solid Poplar Wood; Transitional design; Antique brass hardware; Beautiful raised panel drawer fronts; Towel bar; Adjustable and removable shelf; Casters for easy mobility; Pairs well with modern farmhouse and traditional decor. Specifications : Product Dimensions : 35"" H x 43"" W x 17"" D; Product Weight : 103 lbs; Number of Drawers : 2; Number of Shelves : 2.