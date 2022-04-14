Read the lights right or get mixed up with the exciting Crossed Signals™ electronic game! Choose one of 4 different games on the unit. Players see the lights and must act fast! Is there an arrow? Move the stick in that direction. See an X? Move in the opposite direction. Are both arrows lit? Shake it! Play solo or with up to 3 friends. Utilizing light and voice commands, The Crossed Signals™ game will get you on your feet to challenge your speed and accuracy -- including a dueling showdown where 2 players each take a stick! The player with the highest score wins! Up to 4 players can enjoy this frenzied game of lights and action! The Crossed Signals™ game brings active indoor and outdoor fun to any game night or party. Colors and decorations may vary. Requires 3 AAA (LR03) batteries, not included.

