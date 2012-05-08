Hover to Zoom
Crown Prince Anchovy Paste
1.75 ozUPC: 0007323000830
Product Details
Anchovy Paste is created with wild caught anchovies that are cured, processed into a paste and packed in easy to use tubes.
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size3.5
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Total Fat3.5g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
ANCHOVIES, OLIVE OIL, SALT
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More