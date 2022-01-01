Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 0.5cup (55 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 50

% Daily value*

Total Fat 1g 1.54% Saturated Fat 0.5g 2.5% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 40mg 13.33%

Sodium 270mg 11.25%

Total Carbohydrate 2g 0.67% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 0g

Protein 9g

Calcium 60mg 6%

Iron 16mg 88.89%

Vitamin A 0Number of International Units 0%

Vitamin C 0mg 0%