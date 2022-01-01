Hover to Zoom
Crown Prince Boiled Baby Clams
10 ozUPC: 0007323000054
Product Details
Delicate in flavor and firm in texture, Crown Prince Natural Boiled Baby Clams provide a good source of protein and an excellent source of iron without a lot of fat, sodium or cholesterol.
Nutritional Information
Low Fat
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (55 g)
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.54%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol40mg13.33%
Sodium270mg11.25%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.67%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein9g
Calcium60mg6%
Iron16mg88.89%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Baby Clams (Mollusks), Water, Salt, Citric Acid (Ph Regulator), Calcium Disodium EDTA (Whitening Agent)
Allergen Info
Contains Molluscs and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
