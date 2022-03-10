Hover to Zoom
Crown Prince Boiled Whole Oysters
8 ozUPC: 0007323000852
Product Details
Sustainably grown and harvested in the open ocean, our Whole Boiled Oysters are fully cooked and ready to use in your favorite stew, chowder or stuffing recipe. Clean and fresh tasting, our Whole Boiled Oysters are packed in water in convenient ring-pull cans. They are free of grit and provide a good source of protein.
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Low Fat
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g
Protein4g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
WHOLE OYSTERS, WATER, SALT
Allergen Info
Contains Molluscs and Their Derivatives.
